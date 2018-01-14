Hornets vs. Pistons: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks

How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons



Date: Monday, Jan. 15



Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



TV: NBA TV

Analysis

As always, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature a full day of NBA basketball, and the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons will be the two teams to get the action underway, when they tip off an early afternoon matchup in the Motor City.

Each team will be entering the contest coming off a loss, and having gone 5-5 on their last 10 games. Each team, also, could use a win -- though the Hornets will be more desperate for it than the Pistons. It's been a disappointing season down in Charlotte, and as we reach the halfway mark, they sit 5 1/2 games out of the playoffs. It's not an insurmountable margin, but they'll need to turn things around quickly. And a win over the Pistons, who occupy seventh place, would be a good place to start.

Detroit, also, will be eager to pick up the W as they battle for position in a jumbled Eastern Conference playoff picture. Fourth through ninth in the conference is separated by just four games, and a nice little winning streak can send a team up the standings quite quickly.