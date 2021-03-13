Who's Playing

Toronto @ Charlotte

Current Records: Toronto 17-20; Charlotte 18-18

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Hornets will be seeking to avenge the 116-113 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 16th.

Things were close when Charlotte and the Detroit Pistons clashed on Thursday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 105-102. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to power forward P.J. Washington, who had 20 points along with nine boards.

Speaking of close games: Toronto was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 121-120 to the Atlanta Hawks. Power forward Chris Boucher put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Charlotte's win lifted them to 18-18 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 17-20. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if the Raptors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.