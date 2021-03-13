Who's Playing
Toronto @ Charlotte
Current Records: Toronto 17-20; Charlotte 18-18
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Hornets will be seeking to avenge the 116-113 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 16th.
Things were close when Charlotte and the Detroit Pistons clashed on Thursday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 105-102. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to power forward P.J. Washington, who had 20 points along with nine boards.
Speaking of close games: Toronto was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 121-120 to the Atlanta Hawks. Power forward Chris Boucher put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Charlotte's win lifted them to 18-18 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 17-20. We'll see if Charlotte can repeat their recent success or if the Raptors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toronto have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 14, 2021 - Toronto 111 vs. Charlotte 108
- Feb 28, 2020 - Charlotte 99 vs. Toronto 96
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99