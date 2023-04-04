Who's Playing
Toronto @ Charlotte
Current Records: Toronto 39-39; Charlotte 26-53
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET April 4 at Spectrum Center. The Raptors won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.
Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Toronto made easy work of the Hornets and carried off a 128-108 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15 points in Toronto's favor. Their power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 36 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.
This next matchup looks promising for Toronto, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Sunday, where they covered a 15-point spread.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 39-39 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 26-53. Allowing an average of 117.51 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.73
Odds
The Raptors are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.
- Apr 02, 2023 - Toronto 128 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 12, 2023 - Toronto 124 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 10, 2023 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 120
- Feb 25, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. Toronto 93
- Feb 07, 2022 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 13, 2021 - Charlotte 114 vs. Toronto 104
- Jan 16, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 14, 2021 - Toronto 111 vs. Charlotte 108
- Feb 28, 2020 - Charlotte 99 vs. Toronto 96
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99