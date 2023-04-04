Who's Playing

Toronto @ Charlotte

Current Records: Toronto 39-39; Charlotte 26-53

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET April 4 at Spectrum Center. The Raptors won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

Charlotte is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. Toronto made easy work of the Hornets and carried off a 128-108 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 15 points in Toronto's favor. Their power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 36 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for Toronto, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Sunday, where they covered a 15-point spread.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 39-39 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 26-53. Allowing an average of 117.51 points per game, Charlotte hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.73

Odds

The Raptors are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.