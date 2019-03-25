Hornets vs. Raptors: Jeremy Lamb banks in halfcourt buzzer beater to lift Charlotte over Toronto

The play of the year may have just come from Charlotte Hornets swingman Jeremy Lamb.

With just 3.1 seconds remaining, the Hornets trailed the Toronto Raptors by two points, 114-112, and were taking the ball out of bounds on the sideline. They were in need of a big basket, but it didn't look like it would be happening after the inbounds pass was deflected into the backcourt by Pascal Siakam.

By the time he picked it up, Lamb had no choice but to throw up a hail mary from just behind halfcourt. And wouldn't you know it, he banked it in to beat the buzzer and give the Hornets a miraculous victory.

"We. Have. No. Words." sums things up pretty well. This was truly an unbelievable shot by Lamb. Even his teammate Kemba Walker had given up hope, turning away in disgust as Lamb launched the shot after a botched play -- and really it's hard to blame him.

Walker had no faith.

Along with simply being an incredible play, Lamb's shot has kept the Hornets' season alive. Thanks to the win -- their third in a row -- the Hornets are just two games back of the eighth-place Heat with nine games left to play.

They still have plenty of work left to do, and face an uphill battle to make the postseason, but it would have been near impossible without Lamb's halfcourt heave going down. If the Hornets somehow end up making the playoffs, Lamb's shot will be remembered for a long time to come.