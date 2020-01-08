Hornets vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Charlotte
Current Records: Toronto 24-13; Charlotte 15-24
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Toronto needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 101-99 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Raptors had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-104 to the Indiana Pacers. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of PF P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
The losses put Charlotte at 15-24 and Toronto at 24-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99
