Hornets vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Charlotte

Current Records: Toronto 24-13; Charlotte 15-24

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup night as they head on the road against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Toronto needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 101-99 to the Portland Trail Blazers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Raptors had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 115-104 to the Indiana Pacers. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of PF P.J. Washington, who did not have his best game; he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The losses put Charlotte at 15-24 and Toronto at 24-13. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.30%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.