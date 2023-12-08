The Toronto Raptors (9-12) and Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will both be looking for their first win in December when they square off on Friday night. Toronto won four of its final seven games in November, but it has dropped back-to-back games against the Knicks and Heat since then. The Raptors led Miami by two points at halftime before getting outscored by 11 points in the second half. Charlotte is returning home following a 111-100 loss at Chicago on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Toronto is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -5.5

Hornets vs. Raptors over/under: 222.5 points

Hornets vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -209, Hornets +173

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte won three of its final five games at the end of November, including an impressive overtime win against Boston as an 8-point underdog. The Hornets also picked up a road win at Brooklyn as 9-point underdogs last Thursday, led by 37 points from veteran guard Terry Rozier. Gordon Hayward led the team with 27 points in a loss at Chicago on Wednesday, shooting 10 of 18 from the floor.

Rozier continued his hot stretch as well, scoring 25 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds in a team-high 40 minutes. He is the team's leading scorer due to LaMelo Ball's injury, averaging 22.8 points and 6.6 assists per game. Toronto has struggled away from home, picking up just three wins in its last 11 road games. Hornets center Mark Williams (back) is questionable to play.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning and covering the spread in six of the last seven meetings. The Raptors closed November with four wins in their final seven games, including a 112-105 win over Phoenix last Wednesday. Scottie Barnes scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead Toronto to the upset over the Suns as a 3.5-point underdog.

Forward Pascal Siakam poured in 30 points in a loss to Miami on Wednesday, reaching that mark for the fourth time this season. He leads the team with 20.5 points per game, and he is facing a Charlotte team that is allowing more than 121 points per game. Opponents are shooting nearly 40% against the Hornets, who have only covered the spread once in their last six games.

