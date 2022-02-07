The Toronto Raptors (28-23) are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference right now, as they've won five consecutive contests and seven of their last nine. The winning streak is most impressive because three of the victories have come against the top two teams in the conference in Chicago and Miami (two). The Raptors attempt to continue rolling when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (28-26) on Monday. Toronto knocked off Charlotte in their first meeting this season, posting a 125-113 win at home on Jan. 25.

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Toronto -2.5

Raptors vs. Hornets over-under: 224.5 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Toronto -145, Charlotte +125

TOR: The Raptors are 20-6 against the spread in their last 26 games

CHA: The Hornets are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 contests as home underdogs

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has averaged 113.4 points while going 7-3 over its last 10 games. The Raptors had six players in double figures in Friday's 125-114 victory against Atlanta and went 17-for-27 from 3-point range. Pascal Siakam led the team with 33 points, matching his season high, and grabbed nine rebounds.

The 27-year-old power forward was 11-of-16 from the floor, hitting all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, and scored 21 of his points in the first quarter. Fred VanVleet registered 26 points and 11 assists for his 10th double-double of the season. The 27-year-old shooting guard leads the Raptors in scoring with an average of 21.6 points, slightly higher than Siakam's 21.4 per contest.

Why the Hornets can cover

Like the Raptors, Charlotte has three players averaging 18.4 points or more, with Miles Bridges topping the trio at 19.7. The 23-year-old small forward is eager to break out of a funk that has seen him finish below that number in three consecutive contests and regain the form with which he scored 20 or more points in eight of his final 10 games in January. One of those contests took place in the loss at Toronto on Jan. 25, when Bridges poured in 22 points.

LaMelo Ball is right behind Bridges with an average of 19.6 points and leads Charlotte with 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The 20-year-old point guard has reached double figures in 21 straight contests and produced 25 along with seven assists in his first meeting with the Raptors this season. Shooting guard Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 16 points in their 104-86 loss to Miami on Saturday and is shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range this campaign.

