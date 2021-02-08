Who's Playing

Houston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Houston 11-11; Charlotte 11-13

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 111-106 to the San Antonio Spurs. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Victor Oladipo, who did not have his best game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, everything went Charlotte's way against the Washington Wizards on Sunday as they made off with a 119-97 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 102-73 advantage. Charlotte's shooting guard Terry Rozier was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 26 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Houston's loss took them down to 11-11 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 11-13. If the Hornets want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Houston's shooting guard Eric Gordon, who had 26 points in addition to seven boards, and point guard John Wall, who had 27 points and seven assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against Charlotte.