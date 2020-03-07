Hornets vs. Rockets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Houston 39-22; Charlotte 21-41

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are 8-1 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Houston struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118.66 points per game.

The Rockets received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 120-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Houston was down 90-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was just a three-ball shy of a win on Thursday and fell 114-112 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by point guard Devonte' Graham, who had 24 points and seven assists.

The losses put Houston at 39-22 and Charlotte at 21-41. The Rockets are 13-8 after losses this season, Charlotte 10-30.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last nine games against Charlotte.