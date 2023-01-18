The Houston Rockets will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Toyota Center. Houston is 10-34 overall and 6-14 at home, while Charlotte is 11-34 overall and 6-18 on the road. These teams split their two regular season contests last season, with each team winning at home.

Charlotte is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237. Before entering any Hornets vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 45-20 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockets vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Hornets spread: Rockets +2.5

Rockets vs. Hornets over/under: 237 points

Rockets vs. Hornets money line: Houston +110, Charlotte -130

Rockets vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, falling 140-132. Despite the defeat, Houston got a solid performance out of center Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 15 rebounds along with six dimes.

It was the 11th straight loss for Houston and 16th defeat in its last 17 games. The young Rockets are really struggling on the offensive end, ranking last in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage and turnovers per game. Kevin Porter Jr., who leads the team in assists and ranks second in points, has missed the last three games with a foot injury and is questionable to suit up tonight.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 130-118 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The Hornets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Mason Plumlee, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards in addition to seven assists, and power forward Jalen McDaniels, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

While Houston has the league's worst offense, Charlotte isn't far ahead with the NBA's second-worst offense. It has bottom-three marks in offensive efficiency, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. During the team's current five-game skid, Charlotte's average margin of defeat is 11 points. Third-leading scorer, Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is out, while veteran Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful.

How to make Rockets vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Rockets vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.