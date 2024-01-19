The Charlotte Hornets will host the San Antonio Spurs in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 8-30 overall and 4-13 at home, while San Antonio is 7-33 overall and 4-17 on the road. San Antonio had a 36-point victory over Charlotte just last week, which ended a five-game win streak for the Hornets in the head-to-head series. The Spurs are 17-22-1 against the spread this season, while the Hornets are 13-23-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 235.5 points.

Hornets vs. Spurs spread: Hornets -4.5

Hornets vs. Spurs over/under: 235.5 points

Hornets vs. Spurs money line: Hornets: -187, Spurs: +156

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 132-112 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Terry Rozier, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and four assists, was perhaps the best of all. LaMelo Ball was another key contributor, scoring 29 points with seven assists and five rebounds.

Charlotte struggles on both ends, ranking in the bottom four in both offensive rating and defensive rating. The lack of offensive production may come as a surprise, as Charlotte has three players averaging at least 20 points per game, among its seven players averaging in double-figures. However, they aren't the most efficient scorers as the Hornets rank 27th in 3-pointers made, 28th in field goal percentage and 30th in free throws made. Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) are out, while No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller (back) is listed as questionable.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 117-98 walloping at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The Spurs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 70-45. Top overall pick Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 27 points, but the Spurs are holding him out of Friday's game due to rest.

San Antonio is 0-5 straight up when Wembanyama sits and 2-3 against the spread. With him out, the Spurs will have to rely more on Devin Vassell (17.7 points per game) and Keldon Johnson (16.9 PPG). The potential return of Zach Collins also looms large with Wembanyama's absence as he's missed the last nine games with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Friday.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hornets are 2-8-1 against the spread in their last 11 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Hornets are 10-21-2 against the spread in their last 33 games after a day off.

The Spurs are 16-18-1 against the spread in their last 35 games after a day off.

