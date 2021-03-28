Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Charlotte
Current Records: Phoenix 30-14; Charlotte 23-21
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets will play host again and welcome the Phoenix Suns to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 124-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami Heat on Friday, but they still walked away with a 110-105 victory. The team accrued 72 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Shooting guard Malik Monk and shooting guard Terry Rozier were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Friday Phoenix sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 104-100 victory. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 19 points and eight assists along with six rebounds, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.
Their wins bumped Charlotte to 23-21 and the Suns to 30-14. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
Series History
Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 24, 2021 - Charlotte 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Jan 12, 2020 - Phoenix 100 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 02, 2019 - Phoenix 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 135 vs. Phoenix 115
- Jan 06, 2019 - Charlotte 119 vs. Phoenix 113
- Mar 10, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Phoenix 115
- Feb 04, 2018 - Charlotte 115 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Mar 02, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 01, 2016 - Charlotte 126 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jan 06, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Charlotte 102