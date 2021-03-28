Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Charlotte

Current Records: Phoenix 30-14; Charlotte 23-21

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will play host again and welcome the Phoenix Suns to Spectrum Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the game is anything like the Hornets' 124-121 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami Heat on Friday, but they still walked away with a 110-105 victory. The team accrued 72 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Shooting guard Malik Monk and shooting guard Terry Rozier were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Friday Phoenix sidestepped the Toronto Raptors for a 104-100 victory. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 19 points and eight assists along with six rebounds, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Their wins bumped Charlotte to 23-21 and the Suns to 30-14. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.