The Charlotte Hornets will host the Phoenix Suns in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 17-49 overall and 9-23 at home, while Phoenix is 38-28 overall and 17-14 on the road. The Suns have won each of the last six meetings, including a 133-119 victory on Dec. 29. Phoenix is 26-39-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Hornets are 26-37-3 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Phoenix is favored by 10 points in the latest Hornets vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Suns spread: Hornets +10

Hornets vs. Suns over/under: 217 points

Hornets vs. Suns money line: Hornets: +369, Suns: -494

What you need to know about the Hornets

The defenses reigned supreme when the Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies played on Wednesday as Charlotte walked away with a 110-98 victory. The Hornets can attribute much of their success to Miles Bridges, who scored 27 points with six assists and six rebounds, and Vasilije Micic, who scored 25 points with eight assists and two steals.

Injuries and trade departures have helped contribute to Charlotte having one of the league's worst offenses. It ranks second-worst in points per game and offensive rating, despite the play of Bridges and Brandon Miller. The former is averaging 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is averaging 20.3 points over his last 27 games. The Hornets remain without LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (back).

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 14 fewer 3-pointers than your opponent, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Thursday. They lost to the Boston Celtics on the road by a decisive 127-112 margin. Four different Suns scored at least 20 points, led by Devin Booker (23) and Bradley Beal (22).

Phoenix ranks in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage, but it also ranks 25th in turnovers per game. The latter has played a part in the offense underperforming as the Suns rank just 12th in scoring despite the presence of three career 20 PPG scorers. The Suns have lost four straight versus the spread, and they are just 1-7 ATS over their last eight games. Eric Gordon (knee) is a game-time decision after missing the last two games.

