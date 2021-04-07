The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 20-30 overall and 9-16 at home, while Charlotte is 25-24 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Thunder have won seven of the last 10 and covered on six of those occasions, including in a 109-107 win as three-point underdogs on Dec. 26.

However, the Hornets are 27-21-1 against the spread this season, while the Thunder are just 25-25 against the number. Charlotte is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Hornets vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5.

Hornets vs. Thunder spread: Hornets -5.5

Hornets vs. Thunder over-under: 213.5 points

Hornets vs. Thunder money line: Hornets -215, Thunder +185



What you need to know about the Thunder

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Thunder as they lost 132-108 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Oklahoma City's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who had 17 points. Aleksej Pokusevski also had 19 points in the loss and both will continue to play major roles given Oklahoma City's injury issues. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot), Luguentz Dort (concussion) and Darius Bazley (shoulder) all missed Monday's game and Gilgeous-Alexander will be out until at least mid-April.

The Thunder have lost six of their last seven games, but they'll enter Wednesday's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Oklahoma City is 9-2 in its last 11 games at home against Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets have to be aching after a bruising 116-86 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Charlotte was down 98-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Charlotte was shooting guard Terry Rozier (22 points).

However, the Hornets are still fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and they'll have to fight to hold that position in a crowded race without LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot). Ball is out for the season and it will be at least May before Hayward can return to the lineup.

