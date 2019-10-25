Hornets vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 1-0; Minnesota 1-0

Last Season Records: Charlotte 39-43; Minnesota 36-46

What to Know

Minnesota will take on Charlotte at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The teams both are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. Minnesota C Karl-Anthony Towns looked sharp as he shot 7 for 11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 36 points and 14 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Charlotte shot 52.27% from beyond the arc for 23 threes to get past Chicago on Wednesday. The Hornets slipped by Chicago 126-125. Since Charlotte won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Chicago's future revenge.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Charlotte have won five out of their last eight games against Minnesota.