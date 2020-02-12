Hornets vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 16-36 overall and 7-19 at home, while the Hornets are 17-36 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Timberwolves have lost 14 of their last 15 games. The Hornets, meanwhile, have lost 13 of their past 15. Minnesota is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets spread: Minnesota -8.5

Timberwolves vs. Hornets over-under: 227.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Hornets money line: Minnesota -375, Charlotte +295

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, the Toronto Raptors took down Minnesota 137-126 on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds along with seven dimes. D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut. The Timberwolves committed a season-high 23 turnovers in Monday's loss.

Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.8 percent of its shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. However, the Timberwolves won the Oct. 25 meeting between these two teams, dominating the Hornets 121-99 in Charlotte.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, taking their game 87-76. Miles Bridges (18 points) and Malik Monk (17 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte. Monday's victory snapped a five-game losing streak. It was the second time this season the Hornets held an opponent below 80 points.

In addition, Charlotte is 10-5 in its last 15 contests against the Timberwolves. Guard Devonte' Graham scored 24 points in his first meeting against the Timberwolves this season. Graham enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 17.9 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season. He's also recorded a double-double in each of his last three games.

