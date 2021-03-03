The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 7-28 overall and 4-12 at home, while Charlotte is 16-18 overall and 7-10 on the road. The Hornets have won the last two games between the teams.

Charlotte is favored by three-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets spread: Timberwolves +3

Timberwolves vs. Hornets over-under: 234.5 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

On Sunday, the Timberwolves lost to the Phoenix Suns at home, 118-99. Rookie Anthony Edwards (24 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost eight consecutive games. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's loss.

Minnesota is 0-4 since Chris Finch replaced Ryan Saunders as head coach. The Timberwolves have allowed 129.5 points per game during that span. Minnesota has lost 10 of 11 games since Towns returned from an injury layoff due to a wrist issue.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte dropped its matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, 123-111. LaMelo Ball shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Hornets have lost three of their last five games. Charlotte had only nine players available for Monday's game.

Gordon Hayward (hand) and Cody Zeller (hip) did not play on Monday. Devonte' Graham missed his sixth consecutive game with knee soreness. Hayward is probable for Wednesday, Zeller is questionable and Graham is out. The Hornets won the last meeting with the Timberwolves on Feb. 12, 120-114. Terry Rozier scored 41 points in that game.

