The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 18-57 overall and 10-27 at home, while Portland is 19-56 overall and 8-29 on the road. The Trail Blazers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Hornets.

The Hornets are favored by 1 point in the latest Hornets vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 212.5 points. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Portland vs. Charlotte. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Hornets -1

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 212.5 points

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Hornets: -115, Trail Blazers: -105

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. The match between the Hornets and Celtics wasn't particularly close, with Charlotte falling 118-104. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. For the season, Bridges is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Hornets are now 1-8 in their last nine games. Charlotte has also lost four of its last five games at home. Charlotte's struggles can be directly attributed to its ineffective offense. The Hornets are scoring just 106.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers suffered their 10th straight loss in a 104-103 defeat against the Magic on Monday. Despite the defeat, the Trail Blazers got a solid performance out of Dalano Banton, who scored 26 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Trail Blazers will look to snap their losing streak on Wednesday against the Hornets. However, Portland has lost each of its last seven games on the road. The Trail Blazers will likely be without Jerami Grant on Wednesday after he was downgraded to doubtful with a hamstring injury. Grant is averaging 21.0 points per game this season.

How to make Hornets vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Trail Blazers vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.