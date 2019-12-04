Hornets vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 8-14; Golden State 4-18
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Warriors have to be hurting after a devastating 104-79 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. SF Glenn Robinson III had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 109-104 to the Phoenix Suns. PF Marvin Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. But Charlotte has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Charlotte 93 vs. Golden State 87
- Mar 31, 2019 - Golden State 137 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 25, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Charlotte 110
- Dec 29, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Golden State 100
- Dec 06, 2017 - Golden State 101 vs. Charlotte 87
- Feb 01, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 25, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Charlotte 103
- Jan 04, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 02, 2015 - Golden State 116 vs. Charlotte 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets could protest missed Harden call
Houston believes it could be awarded the win retroactively
-
Harden scores 50, gets robbed by refs
San Antonio rallied to win in a double-overtime thriller
-
LeBron, AD match each other in big win
LeBron and A.D. each finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting in 36 minutes
-
Butler dominates, Heat beat Raps in OT
Butler finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and outscored the Raptors 8-2 in...
-
Thomas tries to untie Fultz's shoe
Thomas tried to follow in J.R. Smith's footsteps, but instead got a karma lesson
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans