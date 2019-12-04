Hornets vs. Warriors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 8-14; Golden State 4-18

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.09 points per matchup. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Golden State staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Warriors have to be hurting after a devastating 104-79 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. SF Glenn Robinson III had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 109-104 to the Phoenix Suns. PF Marvin Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. But Charlotte has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Charlotte.