Warriors vs. Hornets spread: Warriors -6

Warriors vs. Hornets over-under: 233.5 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors beat the Pacers on Wednesday, 111-107. Golden State has won four of its past six games. Stephen Curry scored 24 points and had eight rebounds and eight assists. Draymond Green almost triple-doubled with 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Golden State outrebounded Indiana, 41-32.

The Warriors won on Wednesday despite shooting .192 (5-26) from three-point range. It was the first time Golden State won under Steve Kerr while shooting 20 percent or lower on three-pointers. The Warriors lead the NBA in assists per game (27.8). Curry is second in the league in scoring at 30.0 points per game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets topped the Suns on Wednesday in overtime, 124-121. Charlotte has won three of its past five games. Malik Monk had 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He scored 20 points in the second quarter, and he's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games.

LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward scored 20 points each vs. Phoenix. Charlotte won the first meeting of the season against the Warriors last Saturday, 102-100 on a game-winning shot by Terry Rozier. He scored 36 points and made eight three-point attempts. Cody Zeller (hip) is questionable for Friday's game.

