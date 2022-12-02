Who's Playing
Washington @ Charlotte
Current Records: Washington 11-11; Charlotte 6-15
What to Know
This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per matchup. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The night started off rough for the Hornets on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 140-105 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 78-55. The top scorers for Charlotte were power forward Jalen McDaniels (24 points) and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (22 points).
Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 113-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of center Kristaps Porzingis, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 19 boards.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
The Hornets were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 106-102 to the Wizards. Maybe Charlotte will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Wizards are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Washington.
