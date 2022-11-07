Who's Playing

Washington @ Charlotte

Current Records: Washington 4-6; Charlotte 3-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Spectrum Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 98-94 to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by power forward P.J. Washington, who had 18 points in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 103-97 to the Memphis Grizzlies. One thing holding the Wizards back was the mediocre play of small forward Deni Avdija, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hornets are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put Charlotte at 3-7 and Washington at 4-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Wizards have experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 106.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.39

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Washington.