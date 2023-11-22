The Charlotte Hornets will host the Washington Wizards for an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday evening. The Hornets enter Wednesday's matchup with a 4-9 record, while Washington has won just two of its first 13 games. Charlotte is 2-6 on its home court, while the Wizards are 1-6 away from home.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets are favored by 4 points in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds, and the over/under is 242.5 points.

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets -4

Hornets vs. Wizards over/under: 242.5 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Hornets: -176, Wizards: +146

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 142-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. Kyle Kuzma put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 22 points and 13 assists.

The Wizards knocked off the Hornets on the road on Nov. 8, securing a 132-116 win. Kuzma stuffed the stat sheet in that victory, recording 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Wizards received quality minutes from their bench in that contest with four players coming off the bench and finishing with double-digit points. Danilo Gallinari racked up 18 points in that contest and Washington's bench will need to produce points again on Wednesday if the Wizards want to walk away victorious.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Celtics recently (they were 2-8 in their previous 10 matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Charlotte skirted past Boston 121-118. The win was all the more spectacular given the Hornets were down 18 points with 6:18 left in the second quarter.

The Hornets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was LaMelo Ball out in front who scored 36 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists. The matchup was Ball's third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

