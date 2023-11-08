We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards visit the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte is 2-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Washington is 1-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. The Hornets have dominated recent meetings at home, winning 10 of the last 11 matchups between the two in Charlotte.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets are favored by 2 points in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is 239.5 points.

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Hornets -2

Hornets vs. Wizards over/under: 239.5 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Hornets: -137, Wizards: +115

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss, falling 146-128 to Philadelphia. The Wizards were down 120-98 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays, including Kyle Kuzma, who had 28 points and six rebounds.

Scoring hasn't been an issue for Washington as it ranks ninth in points per game. It's the other end of the court which has been a struggle as the Wizards rank last in both points allowed and defensive rating. That is despite the team ranking in the top 10 in both steals and blocks, but that activity hasn't had a bearing on the scoreboard. The Wizards are allowing opponents to shoot 51.7% from the floor and 60.3% from inside the arc, both the worst marks in the league.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as it fell 124-118 to Dallas. The losing side was boosted by LaMelo Ball, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Less helpful for the Hornets was Brandon Miller's abysmal 0-5 3-point shooting.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is scoring 13.2 points per game but knocking down just 30.8% of his 3-point attempts. His struggles are a microcosm of the Hornets' inefficiencies as a whole from downtown, as they rank 28th with a 30.6% 3-point percentage. Charlotte also has issues on the defensive end, ranking in the bottom five in both points allowed and defensive rating. The team will also be shorthanded on Wednesday as Miles Bridges remains suspended, while Terry Rozier (groin) is out. See which team to pick here.

