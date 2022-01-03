The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards take the court for a Southeast Division battle on Monday evening. The Wizards enter Monday's contest with an 18-18 record, and Washington will host a Charlotte team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The injury report for the Hornets is unclear on the back-to-back. The Wizards currently list eight players as out in the NBA's health and safety protocols, headlined by Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Rui Hachimura.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C. Washington is listed as a two-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Wizards odds.

Hornets vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -2

Hornets vs. Wizards over-under: 231.5 points

Hornets vs. Wizards money line: Wizards -125, Hornets +105

CHA: The Hornets are 4-0 against the spread in the last four games

WAS: The Wizards are 5-1 against the spread in the last six games

Why the Hornets can cover



Charlotte's offense has been elite this season. The Hornets are scoring well over 1.1 points per possession, ranking in the top five of the NBA in offensive rating. Charlotte is firmly in the top five in 3-point shooting, making more than 37 percent of long-range shots, and the Hornets also pass the ball well. Charlotte is producing more than 26 assists per game, a top-five mark, and the Hornets are above-average in assist-to-turnover ratio and in overall ball security, committing a turnover on fewer than 13 percent of possessions.

The Hornets also rank in the top five in fast break points with more than 14 per game, and Charlotte produces nearly 50 points in the paint per contest. Defensively, the Hornets struggle in some areas, but Charlotte's aggressiveness pays dividends. The Hornets are in the top 10 of the NBA in steals per game, blocks per game, and turnovers created per game.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington enjoys major strengths on both offense and defense. The Wizards lead the NBA in fast break points allowed (7.9 per game), with the No. 2 mark in 3-pointers allowed (10.6 per game) this season. Washington is in the top 10 in two-point percentage allowed (51.2 percent), assists allowed (22.7 per game) and second-chance points allowed (22.5 per game), with above-average marks in defensive rebound rate and 3-point percentage allowed.

On the opposite end, the Wizards are shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 54.7 percent on two-point attempts, both of which rank in the top six of the NBA. Washington is also committing only 13.3 turnovers per game and producing 21.4 free throw attempts per game. Charlotte's defense also provides an avenue for success, ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive efficiency. The Hornets are dead-last in preventing assists, second-to-last in two-point percentage allowed and in the bottom five in defensive rebound rate this season.

