Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: With more NBA COVID-19 cases reported, NBA "snitch hotline" starts ringing! ( 5:50 )

It's been well-documented that Jimmy Butler is a hard worker. He is routinely the first player to arrive at practice. Now, even while NBA players are quarantined in their Disney World hotel rooms in the Orlando bubble, the Miami Heat star is getting his reps in at all hours.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, hotel security responded to a complaint that someone heard a "loud bumping" coming from Butler's room. Upon investigating the matter, it was determined that Butler was dribbling a basketball in his hotel room.

"Sources told me that the security guard went over to investigate, found the room, knocked on the room," Haynes said. "And who opened the door? It was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, drenched in sweat, with practice gear on from head to toe. He was dribbling a basketball throughout his room the whole time. So, even during the quarantine period, Jimmy Butler was still getting his practice sessions in."

It's certainly not surprising to hear that Butler was attempting to get some workouts in when mostly others are sleeping. He famously arrived for his first practice with the Heat at 3:30 a.m.-- over six hours early for the 10 a.m. scheduled session. It's hard to imagine many other players dribbling a basketball throughout their hotel room, but Butler isn't like most. The star swingman led the Heat to a 41-24 record before the NBA was forced to shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.