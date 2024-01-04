Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Nets after losing four in a row. They have jumped out to a 50-49 lead against the Rockets. The Nets took a big hit to their ego on Tuesday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 16-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-19, Houston 16-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Toyota Center. The Nets are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The Nets gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. They were the victim of a bruising 112-85 defeat at the hands of New Orleans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Nets have scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 136-113 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Rockets pulled away in the second half with 77 points.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Alperen Sengun, who scored 26 points along with nine assists and three steals.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-19 record this season. As for Houston, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-15.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Houston is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.