Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Charlotte 1-2, Houston 0-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Hornets have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Monday, Charlotte couldn't handle Brooklyn and fell 133-121. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by exactly 12 points.
Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 106-95 to Golden State. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.
Charlotte now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.
The Hornets couldn't quite finish off the Rockets in their previous meeting back in April and fell 112-109. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Houston and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Apr 07, 2023 - Houston 112 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 18, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Houston 117
- Dec 27, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Houston 99
- Nov 27, 2021 - Houston 146 vs. Charlotte 143
- Mar 24, 2021 - Charlotte 122 vs. Houston 97
- Feb 08, 2021 - Charlotte 119 vs. Houston 94
- Mar 07, 2020 - Charlotte 108 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 04, 2020 - Houston 125 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 11, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 106
- Feb 27, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Charlotte 113