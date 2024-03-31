Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Dallas 44-29, Houston 38-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.02

What to Know

The Mavericks are 8-2 against the Rockets since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Dallas Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Mavericks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Mavericks and the Kings played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 232.5-point over/under. The Mavericks snuck past the Kings with a 107-103 victory. Dallas was down 51-36 with 4:29 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point win.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were among the main playmakers for the Mavericks as the former almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists and the latter scored 30 points. Doncic's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets entered their tilt with the Jazz with ten consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 11. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 101-100 victory over the Jazz. After a 147-119 finish the last time they played, Houston and Utah decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Rockets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Green led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. Green is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last eight games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Amen Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Dallas has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 44-29 record this season. As for Houston, their win was their seventh straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 38-35.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks suffered a grim 122-96 defeat to the Rockets in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can the Mavericks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.