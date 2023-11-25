3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 84-69.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-6 in no time. On the other hand, the Nuggets will have to make due with a 10-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Denver 10-5, Houston 7-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Nuggets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The Rockets' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They took down Memphis 111-91.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Green, who scored 34 points. Less helpful for the Rockets was Dillon Brooks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Orlando 124-119.

The Nuggets might have lost, but man, Nikola Jokic was a machine: he dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Houston now has a winning record of 7-6. As for Denver, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Rockets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nuggets in their previous matchup last Sunday, sneaking past 107-104. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Nuggets' Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Rockets still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Nov 12, 2023 - Houston 107 vs. Denver 104

Apr 04, 2023 - Houston 124 vs. Denver 103

Feb 28, 2023 - Denver 133 vs. Houston 112

Nov 30, 2022 - Denver 120 vs. Houston 100

Nov 28, 2022 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 113

Mar 04, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. Houston 101

Jan 01, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111

Nov 06, 2021 - Denver 95 vs. Houston 94

Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116

Apr 16, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Houston 99

Injury Report for the Rockets

Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Nuggets