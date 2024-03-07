Halftime Report

The Rockets are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Clippers 57-44.

The Rockets came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Los Angeles 39-21, Houston 27-34

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Toyota Center. The Clippers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, Houston beat the Spurs 114-101. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun had a dynamite game for the Rockets, dropping a double-double on 45 points and 16 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sengun has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Clippers last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 113-106 to Milwaukee. The Clippers have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their defeat, the Clippers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. James Harden, who scored 29 points along with eight assists, was perhaps the best of all. Harden didn't help the Clippers' cause all that much against the Timberwolves on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Houston's win bumped their record up to 27-34. As for Los Angeles, their defeat dropped their record down to 39-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Clippers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets came up short against the Clippers when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 106-100. Will the Rockets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.