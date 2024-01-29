Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-23, Houston 21-24

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Houston had to settle for a 106-104 defeat against Brooklyn. The close game was extra heartbreaking for the Rockets, who almost overcame a 28 point deficit.

Even though they lost, the Rockets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only pulled down two offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lakers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Not to be outdone by Golden State, Los Angeles got past Golden State on a last-second free throw courtesy of LeBron James with but a second left in the sixth quarter. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

It was another big night for James, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists. Those 20 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Houston has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-24 record this season. As for Los Angeles, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 24-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Lakers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.