Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Memphis 3-10, Houston 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies are 9-1 against the Rockets since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Sunday, Memphis lost 102-100 to Boston on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Grizzlies in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis bumped their record down to 3-10 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.8 points per game. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 6-6.

While the Grizzlies and the Rockets both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Currently 8-3-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Memphis is only 5-8 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 212.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Mar 24, 2023 - Memphis 151 vs. Houston 114

Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125

Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99

Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122

Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98

Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112

Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106

Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102

Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110

Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84

Injury Report for the Rockets

Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for the Grizzlies