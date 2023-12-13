Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Memphis 6-16, Houston 11-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. The Grizzlies are expected to lose this one by six points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, Memphis came up short against Dallas and fell 120-113.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 2 assists. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for he.

Meanwhile, the Rockets waltzed into Monday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against San Antonio by a score of 93-82. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.6% better than the opposition, as the Rockets' was.

Memphis has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for Houston, their victory was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies might still be hurting after the devastating 111-91 loss they got from the Rockets in their previous matchup back in November. Can the Grizzlies avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a solid 6-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.