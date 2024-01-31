Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: New Orleans 26-21, Houston 22-24

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.99

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The matchup between the Rockets and the Lakers on Monday hardly resembled the 107-97 effort from their previous meeting. Houston strolled past the Lakers with points to spare, taking the game 135-119. The Rockets pushed the score to 108-84 by the end of the third, a deficit the Lakers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Rockets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Green, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds. Alperen Sengun was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 118-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston. The Pelicans have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their match on Monday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pelicans' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Ingram, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, and Zion Williamson who scored 26 points along with two steals.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 22-24. As for New Orleans, they dropped their record down to 26-21 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Houston is a solid 9-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs at home.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.