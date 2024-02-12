Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: New York 33-20, Houston 23-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 125-111 bruising from Indiana. That's two games in a row now that the Knicks have lost by exactly 14 points.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Brunson did his best for the losing side, scoring 39 points.

The Knicks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 122-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. The Rockets got off to an early lead (up 12 with 0:53 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Green, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. It was the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists.

New York has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-20 record this season. As for Houston, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 23-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.