Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 13-6, Houston 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.94

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Rockets come into this game with the #26 defense in the league, having only allowed 107.2 points per game on average this season.

The Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 107-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. That's two games in a row now that the Rockets have lost by exactly ten points.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Dallas on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 126-120 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Thunder.

The last time Houston won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost eight straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 8-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 108.0 points per game. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Rockets were pulverized by the Thunder 133-96 in their previous matchup back in February. Will the Rockets have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Houston and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.