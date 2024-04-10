1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Rockets after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 36-25.

The Rockets came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Orlando 46-32, Houston 38-40

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.25

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Rockets are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

The Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Mavericks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 147-136 to the Mavericks. The defeat came about despite Houston having been up 22 in the second quarter.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dillon Brooks, who scored 29 points along with three steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, the Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only posted 21.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Bulls played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. The Magic strolled past the Bulls with points to spare, taking the game 113-98. The success was a return to things as normal for Orlando, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 124-115 upset defeat to Charlotte.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 38-40. As for Orlando, they pushed their record up to 46-32 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

The Rockets suffered a grim 116-86 defeat to the Magic in their previous meeting back in October of 2023. Will the Rockets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.