3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a 97-90 lead against the 76ers.

The Rockets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Philadelphia 21-9, Houston 15-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 29th at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the 76ers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Magic typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the 76ers proved too difficult a challenge. They put the hurt on the Magic with a sharp 112-92 victory.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.7% worse than the opposition, a fact the Rockets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a 129-113 bruising from Phoenix. The Rockets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Philadelphia is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 15-14.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February as the 76ers made off with a 123-104 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.