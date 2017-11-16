Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns odds: Picks from model that's 19-8 this season

The high-octane Houston Rockets hit the road Thursday night to face the Phoenix Suns -- and they welcome back Chris Paul after a lengthy absence.



The Rockets are 12.5-point favorites, up three points from where the line opened, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220.5.



We can tell you that while the Rockets are favored, the computer likes the high-risk, high-reward of taking the Suns to win straight-up. A $100 risk on the Suns money line would bring back $650. Simulations show the Suns winning 31 percent of the time, making the risk full of value.

It also has a strong against the spread pick.



The model has taken into account that the Suns are just now getting accustomed to life without star PG Eric Bledsoe, who was traded to the Bucks last week. They're 1-1 in the last two games, and in each one, they had a high-scoring standout. T.J. Warren had 35 points in a win over the Timberwolves last Saturday and Devin Book scored 36 in a narrow loss to the Lakers on Monday.



The Rockets, meanwhile, have been humming along, averaging 111.2 points per game, third-most in the NBA behind Golden State and Toronto. They are 11-4 and a half-game behind the Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference.



Thursday marks the return of All-Star PG Chris Paul (ankle), who is expected to start and play roughly 20 minutes. But the team is expected to be without Nene (foot) for the third game in a row.



The Rockets are the clear favorite, but can the Suns stay within the 12.5-point spread? Can they win outright? Or will Houston, 7-1 on the road this season, take care of business?

