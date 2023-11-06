Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Sacramento 2-3, Houston 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.50
What to Know
The Rockets are 2-8 against the Kings since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Houston Rockets will stay at home for another game and welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Kings recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Houston enjoyed a cozy 107-89 victory over Sacramento.
Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds.
Houston's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Sacramento, they now have a losing record at 2-3.
The Rockets strolled past the Kings when the teams last played on Saturday by a score of 107-89. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Kings turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Houston is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Nov 04, 2023 - Houston 107 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 08, 2023 - Sacramento 130 vs. Houston 128
- Feb 06, 2023 - Sacramento 140 vs. Houston 120
- Jan 13, 2023 - Sacramento 139 vs. Houston 114
- Jan 11, 2023 - Sacramento 135 vs. Houston 115
- Apr 01, 2022 - Sacramento 122 vs. Houston 117
- Mar 30, 2022 - Sacramento 121 vs. Houston 118
- Jan 16, 2022 - Houston 118 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 14, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 11, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Houston 105