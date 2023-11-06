Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Sacramento 2-3, Houston 2-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBC Sports California

What to Know

The Rockets are 2-8 against the Kings since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Houston Rockets will stay at home for another game and welcome the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Kings recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Houston enjoyed a cozy 107-89 victory over Sacramento.

Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 26 points along with 9 rebounds.

Houston's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Sacramento, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

The Rockets strolled past the Kings when the teams last played on Saturday by a score of 107-89. Do the Rockets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Kings turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.