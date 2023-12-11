Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: San Antonio 3-18, Houston 10-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. The Spurs have now lost 16 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 2.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 121-112 to Chicago on Friday. The Spurs were up 62-49 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Jones, who scored 18 points along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston earned a 114-106 win over Denver on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.

San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 3-18. As for Houston, their victory was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-9.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-12-1 against the spread).

The Spurs didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in October, but they still walked away with a 126-122 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Spurs since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.