Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: San Antonio 3-18, Houston 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.78
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Toyota Center. The Spurs have now lost 16 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 2.
The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 121-112 to Chicago on Friday. The Spurs were up 62-49 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Despite their loss, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Jones, who scored 18 points along with 9 assists and 5 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Houston earned a 114-106 win over Denver on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rockets.
San Antonio's defeat dropped their record down to 3-18. As for Houston, their victory was their eighth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-9.
The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-12-1 against the spread).
The Spurs didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in October, but they still walked away with a 126-122 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Spurs since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Houston is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Oct 27, 2023 - San Antonio 126 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 05, 2023 - Houston 142 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 04, 2023 - Houston 122 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 19, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2022 - San Antonio 118 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 28, 2022 - San Antonio 123 vs. Houston 120
- Feb 04, 2022 - San Antonio 131 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 25, 2022 - San Antonio 134 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 12, 2022 - Houston 128 vs. San Antonio 124
- Feb 06, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Houston 106