1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Rockets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 37-23.

The Rockets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Toronto 17-30, Houston 22-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.49

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Raptors in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Raptors came into Tuesday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 118-107 victory over Chicago on Tuesday. The Raptors were down 59-43 with 3:10 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 11-point win.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Rockets last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. Having soared to a lofty 135 points in the game before, the Rockets' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with three steals and two blocks.

Toronto's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-30. As for Houston, their loss dropped their record down to 22-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 117-111 victory. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston.