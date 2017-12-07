Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz odds: Picks from expert who's 9-2 on Rockets' games

The Houston Rockets have used an overwhelming offensive punch to bury opponents and win seven in a row. The Utah Jazz have won six out of seven. The two teams face off in a marquee Western Conference showdown on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Houston is favored by six, way up from the opening of -3.5.

The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5, up from the opening of 206.



Before choosing a side, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Stephen Oh has to say.



Oh, a co-founder of AccuScore, uses a data-driven approach as he looks to crush the sportsbooks. He specializes in sports simulations, projections, and statistical analysis. His NFL projection model at SportsLine is rated No. 1 by NFLPickWatch and was used by the three largest fantasy sports sites.



He is on an absolute roll when it comes to picking the Rockets: 9-2 in his last 11 selections. He was a perfect 3-0 in his Wednesday night NBA selections to boot. Anyone who has followed his picks is up in a big way.



Now, he's analyzed the Thursday night showdown from every possible angle and locked in his pick.



Houston is the NBA's No. 2 scoring team, averaging 114.1 points. But even the Rockets have taken it up a notch lately.



They've scored at least 117 points in all but one of their last seven victories. In the last four games, the Rockets have poured in exactly 117 or 118.



James Harden is putting up MVP-caliber numbers again. He leads the league with 31.7 points per game and is second behind Russell Westbrook in assists at 9.7 per contest.



The off-season addition of All-Star guard Chris Paul has been seamless. Paul has played in just eight games so far due to injury, but they include the last seven, and they're all wins.



Utah doesn't possess the star power of Houston, but it's humming in a similar fashion.



The Jazz, which have the third-stringiest defense in the NBA (allowing 98.8 ppg), have it picked up on offense. During a six-game win streak that was snapped Tuesday at Oklahoma City, the Jazz scored at least 110 points five times.



In Utah's last 10 games, five different players have led the squad in scoring: Paul Neto, Rodney Hood, Donovan Mitchell, Derrick Favors and Alec Burks.



Oh's projections point to strong plays on both the point spread and the over-under. He's sharing his picks over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in Rockets-Jazz on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see what big statistical advantage determines which side of Rockets-Jazz you need to be all over, all from the expert who is gunning for yet another correct pick involving the Rockets, and find out!