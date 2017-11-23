How a Pair of Socks Can Help a Child in Need See a Live Trail Blazers Game

We’re sending 2000 kids in need to see the Blazers-Kings game in February. You can help and score nifty swag too!

Each year Blazer’s Edge readers and the surrounding community unite to send 2000+ kids who wouldn’t otherwise get to see a Portland Trail Blazers game to the Moda Center, free of charge. Students in need, from difficult circumstances, go with teachers and counselors, foster families and friends to experience an evening that many of us take for granted. The outpouring of support and love surrounding that evening is tremendous, as is the look in the eyes of those kids when they step into the arena and realize that they’re really there to see the Blazers play.

This year’s Blazer’s Edge Night game comes on February 27th versus the Sacramento Kings. That’s a little earlier than we usually schedule, which means we’re going to need to donate tickets at a quicker pace. During this holiday season, we hope you’ll think of us and these children from the Portland area and will donate a ticket or ten.

For those of you in the holiday shopping mood, we’re ecstatic to announce that once again this year. we’re partnering with hoopswag.com to bring you Blazer’s Edge socks in honor of Blazer’s Edge night! The socks are available through this link and for every pair you buy, the folks at hoopswag are donating a ticket for kids. If any of you purchased last year’s edition, you know they’re wonderful socks. How about asking Santa for a couple of these in your stocking this year?

Whether you donate directly (information below) or via sock purchase, we appreciate you helping us make this night possible for all the kids who are waiting to hear that they can come.

To Donate Tickets to Blazer’s Edge Night, 2018

Head to this URL: http://rosequarter.com/blazersedge/

Click on “Donate Tickets”

Use the promo code BLAZERSEDGE on the purchase page after you’ve selected your tickets.

Tickets are automatically donated when you follow this process.

You can also call our ticket rep, Alec Botts, at 503-963-3926 if you need assistance with the process or cannot donate online.