How a Trail Blazers win over the Grizzlies earned injured big man Jusuf Nurkic more than $1 million
Nurkic is unfortunately out for the season after suffering a gruesome leg injury in late March
Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic, unfortunately, saw his excellent season cut short on March 25, when he suffered a broken leg against the Brooklyn Nets. But even though he won't be able to suit up again this season, he's still getting bonuses.
Due to an incentive clause in his contract, Nurkic is set to earn an extra $1.25 million by appearing in 70 games and the Trail Blazers winning 50 games. Via ESPN:
After playing in 79 games last year, Nurkic has to appear in 70 games or more and have the Trail Blazers win 50 games to earn $1.25 million. The bonus is deemed unlikely on the cap sheet because Portland won 49 games last season.
Nurkic earning the bonus would cause the Blazers' tax bill to increase from $12.6 million to $14.7 million.
Despite going down with the season-ending injury, the durable Nurkic had already played in 72 games, passing that benchmark. With Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies, the Blazers hit the 50-win plateau -- which equals big bucks for Nurkic.
While Nurkic would obviously prefer to still be on the court, this is a pretty nice way to boost his spirits. It's also great news for the Trail Blazers, who hadn't won 50 games in a season since 2015. Plus, they need to close the season strong in order to not only hold on to the No. 4 seed in the West but also potentially catch the Houston Rockets for the No. 3 seed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Wed.: Scores, highlights, results
There were 12 games set for a busy Wednesday night
-
Spurs' Popovich ejected after 63 seconds
Popovich was hit with consecutive technical fouls for complaining about calls
-
Vince Carter wants to play a 22nd season
Vince Carter has gone on record as saying he intends to play a 22nd season, an NBA record
-
NBA Star Index: Steph Curry couldn't see
This thing with Curry's eyesight is crazy
-
Curry's reason for breaking out of slump
The NBA's greatest 3-point shooter has apparently needed them for some time
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Celtics vs. Heat 10,000 times.