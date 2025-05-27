It looked like the New York Knicks were dead in the water at one point during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Indiana Pacers had already won both games in New York, and had a 20-point lead on the Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A 3-0 series lead would have spelled near-certain doom for New York. But as the team had done before in this year's NBA playoffs, New York kicked into gear and climbed out of the 20-point hole, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading the charge in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will now try to even the series in Game 4. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are 2-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, priced at -134 (wager $134 to win $100) on the money line. The Knicks are +113 (wager $100 to win $113) underdogs and the total sits at 220.5. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Knicks-Pacers Game 4, at SportsLine.

Here, we'll share information on how to bet on the NBA, how NBA betting works, and take a look at the best betting apps. Here's how to bet on the NBA playoffs at sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, along with available NBA promos for new users.

Where to bet on the NBA

You can bet on the NBA at sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365 and Caesars. These sportsbooks have apps that allow you to bet on the NBA if you're of legal age in a state where the sportsbook of your choice is available.

If you want to bet on the 2025 NBA playoffs using the best betting apps, we have you covered, as this page will keep you updated on the top NBA betting options.

Best NBA betting promos

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code FanDuel Bet $5. Get $200 in bonus bets if you win No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins No code required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

The FanDuel welcome bonus offers new users $200 in bonus bets if they win a first bet of at least $5. There's no promo code required for this offer, and there's no minimum odds requirement for that initial wager. Click any of the FanDuel links on this page to claim this offer and sign up. If that first bet of at least $5 wins, your account will be credited $200 in bonus bets, which can be used either in a single $200 bet or across multiple bets. Winning wagers using bonus bets only pay out the winnings and not the original stake, and bonus bets expire after seven days.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

New users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins with the DraftKings new user offer. There is no promo code required for this offer. Click any of the DraftKings links on this page to claim this offer and sign up. You do not need to win that first bet to receive the bonus bets, and once that first wager is settled, your account is credited with 12 $25 bonus bet tokens, which expire after seven days. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you receive only the winnings and not the stake back.

BetMGM Sportsbook promo code

New users who sign up using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS receive a welcome offer where BetMGM will return your first bet up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that initial wager loses. If you win the bet, you get paid out in cash like any other bet. But if you lose, you get your stake back up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets. If your first bet is under $50 and it loses, you receive a single bonus bet equal to your stake. If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive your stake back in five bonus bets each worth 20% of your initial wager. For example, a losing $1,000 bet would return five $200 bonus bets. Additionally, you will receive a $50 bonus bet regardless of your wager's outcome. The minimum deposit for this offer is $10, and any bonus bets added to new user accounts expire after seven days.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer gives new users the opportunity to secure $1,000 of No Sweat Bets and does not require a promo code. Click any of the Fanatics links on this page to claim this offer and sign up. The way this promo works is if any of your first bets of the day for your first 10 days with the sportsbook lose, you receive that stake back in the form of bonus bets up to $100 per day for a maximum return of $1,000. You need to opt into this offer each day, and it's crucial to note this offer only works for your first bet of the day. There's a minimum wager of $10 at -500 odds or longer required for each bet with this promo, and you must wager $10 or more each of the first three days. Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Bonus bets are not included in your winnings and expire after seven days.

bet365 Sportsbook promo code

New users who sign up with the bet365 promo code CBSBET365 receive a welcome offer of $150 in bonus bets after placing a first bet of at least $5. After you sign up, deposit at least $10 and place a first bet of at least $5 and you will receive $150 in bonus bets. The bonus bets will be credited to your account after your first bet of at least $5 settles. Once you make your account using the bet365 promo code, make sure to opt into the welcome offer under 'Promos.' Bonus bets expire after seven days and if you win a bet using bonus bets, you receive only the winnings and not the stake back.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Rather than offering bonus bets, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers profit boosts for new users who sign up using the promo code CBDDYW. After placing a first bet of at least $1, you receive 100% profit boosts for your next 10 bets. Profit boosts expire after 14 days, and the maximum wager for a bet using a profit boost token is $25, and $2,500 is the maximum in additional winnings for each token.

How to bet on the NBA

Using your phone, tablet or computer for sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics, bet365 or Caesars, you can place bets on these two series, specific games or even prop wagers. Here are some different NBA wagers you can make for the Conference Finals.

Money line: This is choosing which team will win the game.

Spread: You are backing a team based on the margin of victory. For example, backing a team at -5.5 would mean that team, who is favored, has to win by six or more to cover. Backing a team at +5.5 would mean that team needs to lose by five or fewer points or win the game.

Over/Under: Here, you pick whether the two teams will combine to go Over or Under a projected line. If the total is set at 222.5, an Over finish would be 223 or more combined points, while the Under would be 222 or fewer.

Props: Prop wagers are often tied to players' stat lines, such as how many points or rebounds -- or both -- they will have. There are other props, such as total points scored in the first half.

Parlay: A parlay is combining multiple bets into one slip to multiply your potential payout. If one leg of the parlay fails, the whole ticket fails.

Live betting: Odds change during games, and live betting is placing a wager after the game has begun.

Rules and responsible gaming

It's critical for bettors to practice responsible gaming regardless of the sportsbook they use. All sportsbooks provide responsible gaming tools and resources for their users, such as time and limit wagers. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous, and you can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).