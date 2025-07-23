There are constants in life: the sun rises, grass is green and Chris Paul wears No. 3. All three things remain true after a thoughtful gesture from Bradley Beal, Paul's new teammate with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beal has worn No. 3 throughout his NBA career but graciously offered to give it up to Paul, who fans affectionately know as "CP3." Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank shared the news at Tuesday's teleconference call.

"Once Brad heard it was a possibility that Chris was coming, he said, 'I want to give him my number.' I don't even think Chris knows this yet," Frank said. "It's awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that. Chris will be No. 3."

Paul, 40, is entering his 21st NBA season and second stint with the Clippers. He officially signed with Los Angeles earlier this week, just days after Beal came to his own agreement to join the team.

Paul joined the league in 2005, and Beal entered seven years later. Beal's gesture mirrors that of Keldon Johnson, who ceded No. 3 to Paul last year with the San Antonio Spurs. Frank said Beal has not settled on a new number.

"Brad is such a great guy and an awesome teammate and has worn No. 3 his entire career. Three All-Star appearances, I think he's scored 17,000 points in No. 3, but he also knows what that jersey means to Chris," Frank said. "There's a reason why he's 'CP3.' And just with the significance of Chris coming back to Clippers, Brad volunteered giving Chris his number."

Paul is the Clippers' all-time leader in assists and steals per game after suiting up for the team from 2011-17. Paul was later dealt to the Houston Rockets and has also had stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Spurs before returning to the Clippers.