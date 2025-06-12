The Indiana Pacers have a surprising 2-1 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals thanks to a 116-107 victory in Game 3, but maybe it shouldn't have been too surprising considering the fact that the Pacers had their good luck charm in the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has become a common sight at Pacers playoff games, which has been a good thing for the club. According to the Indianapolis Star, Clark has attended a total of eight Pacers postseason games during this incredible run to the NBA Finals. The Pacers have won every single one of those contests.

Clark has been sidelined for more than two weeks due to a strained quad, so the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is helping another Indiana team make a playoff run. The Pacers had +8000 title odds entering the playoffs, according to FanDuel. If Indiana can win two more games, those +8000 odds would be the longest title odds entering a playoffs by an eventual NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB champion on record, according to CBS Sports Research.

After being voted the most overrated player in the NBA earlier this season, Tyrese Haliburton has looked like a legitimate star. On Wednesday night, he joined Magic Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Luka Doncic as the only players to record 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in an NBA Finals game before turning 26 years old. The Pacers have also noticeably been more efficient than their opponents in crunch time. In playoff games that are within five points in the final five minutes of action, Indiana is 9-1.