Happy Friday, everyone! By the time you read the next edition of this newsletter, we will have both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament fields, a whole bunch of conference tournament champions, a Players Championship winner and plenty more headlines. Who knows? Maybe even Aaron Rodgers will sign somewhere!

It's going to be a great weekend. Let's get right to it.

🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

STEPHEN CURRY AND THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Everyone loves round numbers. Stephen Curry just made a club of his own with one. The Warriors superstar hit his 4,000th career 3-pointer Thursday, making him the only player in NBA history to reach the 4K mark. Here's the moment.

Making matters even better, the Warriors beat the Kings, 130-104, their sixth straight win and their 11th win in their last 12 games.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

COOPER FLAGG AND THE DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Duke superstar freshman Cooper Flagg left Thursday's ACC Tournament quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech with a sprained ankle. X-rays were negative, but coach Jon Scheyer said it's "a real long shot" Flagg will be able to play in the Blue Devils' semifinal matchup tonight against North Carolina.

Flagg twisted his ankle significantly after a rebound late in the first half with Duke trailing 26-17. Duke was able to rally behind Flagg's fellow freshman Kon Knueppel (28 points, eight assists) for the 78-70 win.

(28 points, eight assists) for the 78-70 win. Here's how Flagg's teammates reacted

Here's more from Scheyer, which I thought was absolutely on point: "It's not about being ready to go tomorrow. That's not the most important thing for us. We've got to see if we can get him right for this run that we can make in the [NCAA] Tournament."

The Blue Devils, the top team in the AP Top 25 and a projected No. 1 seed, are among the favorites to win it all with a healthy Flagg, and they're likely not falling to the 2-seed line even with an ACC Tournament loss.

Flagg leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, the first major-conference freshman to do so for a team since Ben Simmons in 2015-16. Not only is Flagg a terrific, versatile offensive player, but he is an outstanding defender. There are many reasons he's the favorite for player of the year.

Flagg is the headliner, of course, but Duke also lost Maliq Brown to a dislocated shoulder -- a re-aggravation of an injury he's been dealing with for a bit. Brown is also a terrific, tough defender and an irreplaceable piece of the Blue Devils' frontcourt.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL free agency Day 4 winners, losers, grades



Getty Images

No, we still don't have destinations for Rodgers or Russell Wilson, who remain among our top free agents still available, but we did get some quarterback news Thursday.

Patrick Mahomes has a new backup: The Chiefs signed Gardner Minshew .

has a new backup: The . Kenny Pickett believes he'll have a chance to win Browns ' starting job

believes he'll have a ' starting job The Falcons seem intent on keeping Kirk Cousins as Michael Penix Jr. 's pricy backup.

as 's pricy backup. The Seahawks officially introduced Sam Darnold .

. The Steelers reunited with Mason Rudolph.

Bryan DeArdo handed out Day 4 winners and losers, and Cody Benjamin graded some of the day's key moves.

Things have certainly quieted down, so I enjoyed Jared Dubin looking back at the 10 best value signings of free agency, including ...

Dubin: "DT Poona Ford, Rams -- Ford is coming off a really solid year with the Chargers during which he picked up 21 run stops and 23 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He's a really good run stopper and he's flashed some more pass-rush usefulness in recent seasons. The Rams kept him in L.A. and did so for three years and $27.6 million."

I'm liking the Rams' offseason, and they have a solid mark in our team-by-team grades, too.

🐐 Dennis Dodd reflects on legendary career

CBS Sports design

Whenever I've seen a Dennis Dodd byline, I've tried to get it in this newsletter. Breaking news? Dennis has it. Inside scoops thanks to unparalleled access built on years of trust? Dennis has them. A great story, a well-researched report or a projection for the future? Dennis has it all.

Well ... *has* had it all. Following the NCAA Tournament, he's retiring after 27 years at CBS Sports and 45 years in sports journalism. And, my goodness, does he have stories to share, one last time for good measure. Dennis' retirement column is an all-timer, a wonderful look behind the curtain at the guy who brought fans ... well ... behind the curtain.

Walking tours and (several) adult beverages with Mike Leach? Check. Locked inside stadiums? Check. Worldly travels? Check. Again: You name it, Dennis has done it.

This article is well worth your time. Here's my favorite part:

Dodd: "The foundation still endures: The players and their stories are what make college sports great. Heck, it's what makes all sports great."



Dennis -- and all of us -- are going to see some great players make great stories in the coming weeks. Let's cherish it.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

⛳ We're watching The Players Championship. Here's how.

🏀 We're watching the men's basketball conference tournaments: ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | SEC

Friday

🏀 Celtics at Heat, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Lakers at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

🏀 America East final: Maine at Bryant (M), 11 a.m. on ESPN2

🏀 MEAC Tournament final (M), 1 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Devils at Penguins, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Mountain West Tournament final (M), 6 p.m. on CBS

🏀 MAC championship (M), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 MAAC championship (M), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Knicks at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 CUSA championship (M), 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 SWAC Tournament final (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Big West championship (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

⛵ Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, 11 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 WAC Tournament Final (M), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

🏀 Ivy League Tournament final (M), noon on ESPN2

🏀 Magic at Cavaliers, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Atlantic 10 championship (M), 1 p.m. on CBS

🏒 Golden Knights at Red Wings, 1 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 AAC championship (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Suns at Lakers, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏒 Stars at Avalanche, 3:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

⛵ Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix, 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show, 6 p.m. on CBS

🏀 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Selection Show, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Thunder at Bucks, 9 p.m. on ESPN